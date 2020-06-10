Baby Yoda And Mando Will Reportedly Meet Rey In Future Star Wars Movie

Just because the Sequel Trilogy has finally brought the Skywalker Saga to a close, and The Mandalorian makes it appear as though Disney Plus will be positioned to act as the launchpad for the next generation of stories set in the Star Wars universe, that doesn’t mean that we won’t be returning to a galaxy far, far away on the big screen in the near future.

Lucasfilm might be reassessing their approach to the franchise after consistently dropping the ball during the Disney era, but there are still new Star Wars movies set for release in 2022, 2024 and 2026. While we don’t know what any of them are as of yet, Taika Waititi’s recently-announced spinoff could be one of them, while the first installment of Rian Johnson’s proposed trilogy could be another.

We’ve also heard that a solo spinoff for Daisy Ridley’s Rey is in the works, and if development moves forward fast enough, then the project would be more than capable of taking one of those dates. In fact, we already know that the studio are planning on having Luke Skywalker involved with or without Mark Hamill’s involvement, and now we’ve heard that they want to cross over with the small screen arm of Star Wars and have Mando and Baby Yoda drop by for an appearance.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ahsoka Tano would be in The Mandalorian‘s second season months before Rosario Dawson’s casting was announced, and also revealed The Rise of Skywalker‘s General Hux twist before it hit theaters – in an effort to tie the movies and the TV shows together, the current plan is to have The Mandalorian’s two biggest stars cross paths with Rey in order to generate more interest in her spinoff.

Obviously, Mando’s adventures take place roughly 25 years before the events of The Force Awakens, but that can easily be explained by presenting audiences with a much older and more grizzled Din Djarin, while we already know that whatever species the Yodas are age at a much slower rate than almost everything else in the galaxy.

This could all end up being connected to what we’ve heard about Mando being trained in the ways of the Force given that the Rey movie is set to feature her training the next generation of Jedi, but if Disney and Lucasfilm are intent to cross-pollinate the Star Wars franchise in a similar fashion to the MCU, then using three of the most recognizable characters they have at their disposal is certainly a smart way of going about it.