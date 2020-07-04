Batman Beyond Movie Rumored To Be Announced Next Month

You’ve got to feel a little sorry for The Flash. Not only has the movie spent almost six years trapped in development hell and cycled through countless writers and directors, but when things were finally poised to start gaining some traction, star Ezra Miller looks to have torpedoed his entire career, with his future as Barry Allen still up in the air.

If that wasn’t enough, when it was revealed that Michael Keaton was in talks to return as Bruce Wayne in the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut, very little of the discussion was actually focused on The Flash at all, with the majority of the speculation centered on Keaton’s role in the DCEU moving forward.

Ever since it was announced that the 68 year-old star of Tim Burton’s Batman movies was set to step into the franchise’s veteran mentor role, fans have been hoping that it would lead to the live-action Batman Beyond adaptation that they’d been waiting to see for years. We recently heard that the project was already in the early stages of development, and now a new rumor claims that it could be officially announced at the upcoming DC FanDome virtual event.

FanDome is already shaping up to be huge, with Zack Snyder and Dwayne Johnson confirmed to appear and offer new details on Justice League and Black Adam respectively, while various reports have indicated that the first trailer for The Suicide Squad could debut and that Ben Affleck’s return as Batman in a standalone movie will be confirmed.

There’s going to be an awful lot of fans tuning into DC FanDome regardless, but if Michael Keaton shows up and officially confirms that Batman Beyond is really happening, then the internet is poised to go into a state of complete meltdown.