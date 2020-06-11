Beetlejuice Coming To 4K Ultra HD With A Deluxe Giftset

Streaming might be consistently gaining in popularity, but it’ll be a while yet before physical media is in any danger of dying off, with a new special edition of Beetlejuice being released, this one in a 4K Ultra HD gift box set.

Released in 1988, Beetlejuice was Tim Burton’s second movie after the farcical comedy Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, and follows a couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) who are killed in a car crash and discover their house has been subsequently sold to pretentious yuppies with a goth teenage daughter (Winona Ryder). To rid the humans from their home, they hire the titular bio-exorcist (a truly repulsive Michael Keaton) who specializes in scaring away mortals, only afterwards to discover his desire to wreak havoc across the world of the living.

Contained within a box emblazoned with the movie’s “Handbook for the Recently Deceased” packaging, the disc set contains the film on both Blu-ray and 4K, a poster advertising Beetlejuice’s services in the manner of an ambulance-chasing law firm, an embroidered and glow in the dark patch of an elaborate grave, and a piece of chalk. This last one may seem like a random selection but refers to the movie where chalk can be used to draw a door on any surface to create an emergency portal to the underworld should any of the wandering deceased find themselves in a less than desirable situation.

As for what’s actually available on the discs, specifics are unfortunately yet to be released, but given how attractive the assortment of the set is, it would be disappointing if there wasn’t any new or special content available.

The Beetlejuice set is currently scheduled to be released on September 1st, which doesn’t have any specific significance, but for the less financially flush among us, it should be just enough time for it to go down in price if you’re planning to get it as a Halloween present for that special weirdo in your life.