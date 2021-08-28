Birds Of Prey Star Addresses Possible Return In Black Canary Movie

The movie may have bombed at the box office just a matter of weeks before the pandemic came along to give every major release a ready-made excuse, but it didn’t take long for fans to elevate the DCEU’s Birds of Prey to cult classic status, with the Harley Quinn spinoff regularly trending on social media as it continues to come in for praise.

Margot Robbie admitted in the buildup to The Suicide Squad that a theatrical sequel is an unlikely proposition, but HBO Max are keeping the dream alive following the announcement of a streaming exclusive that’s putting Jurnee Smollett’s Dinah Lance front and center. The Black Canary news went down a storm with Birds of Prey supporters, who’ll now be hoping some of the other cast members drop by for either cameos or supporting roles.

We’ve already heard rumors that Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress could be next in line for a standalone adventure, but the actress is publicly claiming she doesn’t know what the future holds. In a new interview, though, the actress didn’t rule out the possibility of getting involved in Black Canary.

“I’m super excited about the Black Canary movie. I love Jurnee, I love the work that she did and I can’t wait to see what they do with that. I have no idea what other characters are gonna potentially be involved. I don’t know if Huntress is gonna continue on in some way. You know, there are so many different iterations of Huntress whether it’s in the comics or in TV and film, and so I don’t know if my version of her is gonna continue on. But, I do love her and if there was an opportunity to do that then I would be down for it, so we’ll see!”

New Birds Of Prey Images Reveal Harley Quinn's Team 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

HBO Max has several interesting DC projects in the works including Batgirl, Blue Beetle, John Cena’s Peacemaker, J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark, The Batman spinoff series and more, so the comic book back catalogue is clearly going to provide a ton of inspiration for in-house content. Black Canary is in the very earliest stages, but don’t discount a guest spot from Huntress by any means.