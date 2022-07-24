‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans have a theory about the new title hero

Fans have been obsessing over the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ever since it dropped at last night’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, which set the stage for an incredible volume of top-tier Marvel Cinematic Universe content to come throughout Phases Four, Five, and Six.

Ryan Coogler and his team faced a tough job in crafting a sequel that manages to deliver a worthy successor to the beloved original, which went on to earn over $1.3 billion at the box office, land an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, and reign as the MCU’s best-reviewed project ever until Ms. Marvel came along, all while paying tribute to the memory and legacy left behind by Chadwick Boseman and his T’Challa.

The footage was suitably stunning, and while the Wakanda Forever teaser stopped short of confirming who would be picking up the mantle of the title hero and protector of the fictional African nation, an interesting theory is already making the rounds.

WHAT IF WE ARE GETTING A MULTIVERSAL BLACK PANTHER? What if this isn’t Shuri, Mbaku or Killmonger but a T’Challa from another universe? pic.twitter.com/2XGK4FY5AP — mandy (@BattinsonMarvel) July 24, 2022

Hear me out. Namor found Killmonger in the ocean. https://t.co/Q8iTLE4NLL — Buttigieg Buttijury Butticutioner (@ValarMorDollars) July 24, 2022

Do you think this new Black Panther is Shuri or a Multiverse Killmonger? #BlackPantherWakandaForever pic.twitter.com/aPTfsLnwTG — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 24, 2022

At the end of the trailer – it’s either a woman or a thin version of Killmonger. He did say bury me in the ocean and they are fighting the Namor and Atlantis. AND the suit has gold trim. https://t.co/XIpBTOk0lt — Dru’Challa (@DruDilly) July 24, 2022

Well Killmonger did say to bury his ass in the ocean… pic.twitter.com/LhFomfjyOh — Rachel Leah (@raetheforce) July 24, 2022

GOLD PANTHER. We bringing back Killmonger?!



This trailer is bittersweet, though. Still can't believe Chadwick Boseman isn't here anymore : https://t.co/d1yh8KhYgx — PKSparkxx #BlackLivesMatter (@PKSparkxx) July 24, 2022

Theory. Killmonger fell into the river, out to sea, where he was found and nursed back to health by Namor and his Clan. He sides with them and manipulates them into waging war on Wakanda. He infiltrates the thrown room, finds his aunt who is grieving her losses. — Brian Z (@briankerosene22) July 24, 2022

PLEASE BE MULTIVERSE KILLMONGER PLEASE BE MULTIVERSE KILLMONGER pic.twitter.com/giKpHbFGbm — dy⁷ kunikuzushi supporter (@JIK00BI) July 24, 2022

As much as another fake-out death or resurrection would lean into one of the MCU’s worst tropes, it does kind of make sense. Killmonger asked to be buried at sea, which is where we’ll be introduced to Tenoch Huerta’s Namor and the rest of his Atlantean people. We don’t know the who, what, when, where, or why of their existence and/or technology as of yet, so it cant be ruled out.

Then again, there are several other figures in the story of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever worthy of inheriting the suit, so we’ll just have to wait and see if the answer presents itself between now and November.