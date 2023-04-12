Brie Larson might not even be the main protagonist of ‘The Marvels’, according to James Gunn’s nemesis

The Marvels trailer has finally landed in our laps, so you know what that means, MCU nation — it’s time for all the Brie Larson hate to heat up again. Yes, in a depressingly predictable turn of events, the beginning of the hype for the third and final movie to come from Marvel Studios this year has reawakened the internet’s bizarre obsession with laying into the Oscar-winning actress, with conspiracy theories and rumors abound about Larson’s apparent reduced role in the picture.

In addition to claims that Marvel changed up the name of the Captain Marvel sequel out of a lack of faith in Larson’s box office draw (er, the original literally earned over $1 billion, guys) and a prediction that the film will be the franchise’s next disaster, a new bit of intel argues that Carol Danvers won’t even be The Marvels‘ leading star. Instead, it’s said that Teyonah Parris will grab the lion’s share of the storyline as Monica Rambeau.

This rumor comes via Beyond the Trailer‘s Grace Randolph, who has been marking herself out as James Gunn’s online nemesis in recent months after making various claims about his plans for the rebooted DCU, many of which have been dismissed and/or disproven by the man himself. As for whether this one has any real weight either, we will have to wait and see, but it’s certainly something that Larson arsonists would love to believe.

In some ways, it’s not that hard to imagine Monica will have a more transformative character arc in the movie than Carol, seeing as she has a lot of emotional baggage to get through — see her Captain Marvel and WandaVision arcs for background — than Captain Danvers does at this point. In which case, that could mean Monica is technically the main character of the piece, even if Carol is still the leader of the team and Larson gets the top billing.

All will become clear once The Marvels eventually gets here on Nov. 10.