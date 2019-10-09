Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reveals How She Celebrated Her 30th Birthday

How does a superhero celebrate her birthday? According to Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, it’s not as wild as one might think.

The Academy Award winning actress rung in her thirtieth year by spending time with those who mean the most to her. In a recent Instagram caption below a picture of her in a flowery crown and pink dress, she said:

“One week ago I turned 30. To celebrate I stayed off my phone, I laughed with my friends, I hugged my family, I swam in the ocean, I dreamt really deep and reflected on…everything. Thank you for supporting my growth as an artist and individual. Thank you for using your hearts, minds and voices to better the space around you. Thank you for inspiring me. There’s so much life to live. I’m excited to see where we go.”

The performer is enjoying a brief break before the next phase of the MCU begins in 2020, as Larson is expected to play a large role in the cinematic universe going forward. Carol Danvers and Peter Parker are the new faces of the franchise now that Captain America and Iron Man are gone, which means lots of movies and cameos for them in the foreseeable future. The 30-year-old actress is already slated to appear in at least five more MCU installments over the coming years, which might just be the tip of the iceberg.

Regardless, it’s nice that Larson was able to enjoy a day away from her phone. The angry trolls have been out in full force lately to disparage all of her contributions to the MCU. Despite a big debut for Captain Marvel just this year, the character has since been labeled as one of the least popular superheroes in the business today. A lot of this has to do with backlash over the actress, who’s been the subject of many different online petitions to remove her from the role. Every scene she’s in has been attacked on the internet for seemingly no reason, while others have taken it upon themselves to just edit her out of Marvel movies entirely.

Thankfully, Larson hasn’t been letting these trolls get to her. She’s too busy living her life and celebrating her birthday in style. Now, she’ll begin preparing for Captain Marvel 2, which may just feature a cameo from a certain web-slinging fan favorite.