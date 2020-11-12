Catwoman Will Reportedly Be In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder loves to tease fans over what’s coming in HBO Max’s Justice League revamp. Just this week, the director has given us a glimpse of the movie’s Martian Manhunter and he’s even dropped a hint that none other than Catwoman could appear in the Snyder Cut. We previously hadn’t heard anything about this, but the filmmaker recently shared a comic book panel of Batman and Selina Kyle in a romantic embrace on his Vero account. That’s got to mean something.

Following this, We Got This Covered reached out to our sources and we have heard that, yes, Catwoman will reportedly appear in some capacity in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. This intel comes from the same place as much accurate DCEU info in the past – including our report that the Snyder Cut was happening in the first place. We don’t know exactly how Selina will factor into the film as yet, but BatCat fans will be pleased to know she’ll show up somewhere.

What with reshoots going on behind closed doors, Snyder is making the most of his opportunity to expand his movie. It’s been confirmed that he’s brought back Jared Leto as the Joker, alongside Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke, so a bunch of Gotham’s most notorious residents will be appearing in the flick. As we’re not hearing any news on a Catwoman casting, it could be that she’ll turn up for a brief cameo, with a stand-in in her iconic catsuit, but that’s just conjecture at this time.

Obviously, it won’t be Zoe Kravitz in the part, seeing as she’s busy working on The Batman in the U.K. and Matt Reeves’ movie is part of a completely different continuity. Getting in Ben Affleck’s real-life partner Ana de Armas as Selina would be fun, but that seems unlikely for this project. Hey, maybe that could happen in Justice League 2, if that actually gets the greenlight.

With more and more DC icons due to appear in it, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is becoming the gift that keeps on giving. We’ll finally see it on HBO Max sometime in the first half of 2021.