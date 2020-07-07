Constantine Reboot Will Reportedly Feature A Fan Favorite DC Hero

With huge announcements surrounding the DCEU being made on a regular basis these days, it seems a little strange that Warner Bros. haven’t yet revealed their intentions to recruit Keanu Reeves, given that their rivals over at Marvel are also desperate to secure the actor’s services.

However, things may have taken a huge step forward with the news that J.J. Abrams will reportedly be producing a new Constantine movie as part of his first-look deal with the studio. Although there’s been no mention of Reeves’ involvement from Warner Bros., the Matrix star has always admitted that he’d love to play the role again and it would also allow DC to get the jump on signing him up for one of their high-profile projects at Marvel’s expense.

While the identity of the man set to don the trench-coat of the famed demonologist is yet to be confirmed, we’ve nonetheless heard from our sources – the same ones who told us a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max and about this upcoming Constantine reboot months ago, before the news broke yesterday – that the plan is for Reeves to return and that a fan favorite character is set to show up and lend support in the project.

According to our intel, Swamp Thing will feature prominently in the big screen reboot, which makes sense given that Constantine originally made his comic book debut in The Saga of Swamp Thing back in 1985. The hero has never really been given a fair shake of the stick in live-action, either, with last year’s short-lived TV show being canceled almost as soon as the first episode had been released.

The DCEU is fast becoming one of the most exciting franchises in the industry, and a potential return for Keanu Reeves in an occult detective thriller featuring a gigantic humanoid monster certainly presents some tantalizing opportunities. As such, you can be sure that we’ll be keeping a close eye on Constantine as it continues to gather momentum.