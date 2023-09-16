Damned if you do, damned if you don’t: ‘Aquaman 2’ threatened with boycotts based on both Amber Heard’s involvement and lack thereof

Having been awarded little more than a single shot confirming her appearance in the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer that runs for over two and a half minutes, reports of Amber Heard having her screentime dramatically whittled down appear to be right on the money.

Either that, or the marketing team is trying to walk a delicate tightrope by downplaying her involvement in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made, but the former is a lot more likely to be true than the latter based on the recent litany of fresh bombshells to have been made by unsealed court documents.

Image via Warner Bros.

What makes it even more outlandish is that there are currently two different campaigns gathering momentum, both of which are threatening to boycott the Aquaman follow-up based entirely upon Heard and nothing else, albeit for entirely different reasons.

Those in the pro-Johnny Depp corner have been pushing their side of the story for years now, with petitions to have the actress excised racking up millions of signatures. Heard remains in the movie, so they’re not going to bother paying for a ticket, which is simple if a little questionable.

In the other, you’ve got those left aghast by allegations Jason Momoa would turn up to set dressed like Depp, leading that camp to say they’ll be avoiding Aquaman 2 on account of the way Heard was reportedly treated. Very rarely do rival campaigns have the exact same goal in mind and seek to achieve it from opposite ends of the spectrum, but if they make good on their respective promises, then the only loser is The Lost Kingdom‘s box office haul.