Deadpool Will Reportedly Continue To Make Fun Of Green Lantern In The MCU

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

As Deadpool prepares for his big move into the MCU, it’s pretty clear that the lovable superhero will remain the crass jokester he’s always been. After all, you can’t stop him from being a sarcastic clown and it seems his next solo movie will follow the trend set by the first two films by being rated R.

Not only that, but it looks like one of the protagonist’s favorite punching bags won’t be escaping ridicule any time soon. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Ryan Reynolds had a secret role in Hobbs & Shaw and Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow – the Merc with a Mouth will reportedly continue to make fun of Green Lantern well into the future and he’ll be cracking jokes about the film in future Deadpool movies.

Despite meeting his lovely wife Blake Lively on the set of the aforementioned 2011 flick, everything else about the project was a complete disaster for Reynolds. It opened to negative reviews from critics and barely broke even at the box office. At the time, the flop might not have been funny for the up-and-coming leading man, but he’s since learned to embrace his embarrassing history.

Ryan Reynolds Shows Off Deadpool Mask As He Encourages People To Vote 1 of 3

In fact, the 44-year-old star basically can’t stop ridiculing the feature these days, saying that he thinks it’s important to laugh at his mistakes. The jabs replay began to escalate in the mid-credits scene of Deadpool 2, when the actor’s character went back in time to kill the real-life version of Reynolds as he’s considering starring in Green Lantern.

Since then, the A-lister has warned fans (unsuccessfully) not to watch the movie and even attempted to pretend it doesn’t exist. Try as he might, though, there’s no way folks are forgetting about that disaster any time soon. And apparently, neither is Deadpool.