Deadpool Will Reportedly Try To Take Over The Multiverse In The MCU

We still don’t know for certain how the idea of alternate realities and splintering timelines is going to factor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we’ll have a much better handle on things by the end of next March when the dust has settled on both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision was long thought to serve as the catalyst, but it told a more self-contained story than many fans were expecting, and it wasn’t until the post-credits scene that we saw Scarlet Witch mastering the Darkhold and hearing her children call out to her. Elizabeth Olsen recently confirmed that the MCU’s most powerful character can travel between universes, but insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that Deadpool is planning to take over all of them.

“Deadpool will try to take over multiverse at some point for fun,” he says.

Unfortunately, the tipster doesn’t add any sort of depth to his statement, so it’s unclear as to how the Merc with a Mouth would accomplish the feat of trying to take over the multiverse when there are literally an infinite number of realities out there. It’s still not even clear how Deadpool will be parachuted into MCU canon, either, with various reports offering that he could be trapped in the mythology as the only person who knows he starred in a Fox franchise or he’ll simply arrive from a pocket reality due to some multiversal shenanigans, as well as everything in between.

As always, specifics surrounding Ryan Reynolds bringing Deadpool into the world’s most popular film series are as hard to come by as an actual timeline for his third solo outing getting in front of cameras and making it onto the big screen, so a lot can change between now and whenever it happens.