The House That Jack Built Director’s Cut Coming To Blu-Ray

One of the most controversial films in recent memory will be available for everyone to watch in the not-so-distant future. The House That Jack Built is officially heading to DVD and Blu-Ray with an extended Director’s Cut early next year for viewers to cringe while they binge.

The polarizing psychological horror movie divided critics after being shown at the Cannes Film Festival. Some called it a masterpiece, while others thought the feature was “torturous” and “vile.” Half of the audience was so repulsed that they even walked out of the screening.

On top of all of that, director Lars von Trier has said that he wasn’t sure they hated it enough. Now though, fans can decide for themselves what they think when the movie arrives on Blu-Ray on February 4th. Just note that the faint of heart should view at their own risk.

For those unfamiliar with the pic, it revolves around Matt Dillon in the title role of Jack. The audience follows the titular serial killer over the course of 12 years in the 1970s and 1980s in the Pacific Northwest. Through five heart-pounding “episodes,” we watch as Jack recounts each of his meticulous and gut-wrenching murders.

This isn’t like many other darkly comedic slasher pics, however. There are extremely graphic scenes that depict the mutilation of women and children. One viewer went so far as to call it the “one of the most unpleasant movie-going experiences of my life.” While that may dissuade a lot of the easily distraught among us from watching the film, it could also encourage those who love blood and gore.

In any case, The House That Jack Built sounds like a feature unlike any other and the only way to really know how bad it is might be to watch it. Just don’t blame us if you have nightmares afterwards.