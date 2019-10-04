Disney CEO Explains How Tom Holland Helped Bring Spider-Man Back To The MCU

Earlier this week, it was reported that the webslinger himself, Tom Holland, had played an instrumental role in getting Disney and Sony to reopen negotiations and get Spider-Man back in the MCU. On last night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, this was corroborated by Disney CEO Bob Iger himself, who explained exactly how the actor helped save the day.

Iger, who was on the talk show to promote the release of his new book The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned From 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, opened up about how Holland’s appearance at August’s D23 led to conversations happening again, saying:

“We had an event called D-23 and Tom [Holland] was there because he’s a voice in a new Pixar movie called Onward. He said something and it was clear that the fans wanted Tom back as Spider-Man.”

Holland is said to have asked for Iger’s contact details, with the Mouse House boss agreeing to speak with him about the future of Spider-Man.

“It was clear that he cared so much. He’s a great Spider-Man. I felt for him and it was clear that the fans wanted all of this to happen.”

Iger relayed that after his chat with Holland, he “made a couple of phone calls” and spoke with the head of Sony. “He called me and I called them,” the CEO said, before concluding that “sometimes companies, when they are negotiating, they forget that there are other folks out there that actually matter.”

As if he wasn’t popular with fans already, now we have a whole new reason to love Tom Holland. Many were surprised by how calm the British star seemed on social media in the wake of the Disney/Sony split, but it seems that’s because Holland knew he was going to do his utmost to mend the partnership and keep Spider-Man in the MCU. Like he’s said before, his Marvel family feels like home. And who likes being far from home?

Thanks to this new deal, Spider-Man 3 will be produced by Marvel Studios and Holland will show up in at least one other MCU film. Meanwhile, Sony can also use him in their own Marvel movies and WGTC has heard that there’s a good chance this agreement could be extended come 2022 as well. Fingers crossed.