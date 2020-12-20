Evangeline Lilly Hypes Up Her Return In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

In terms of both stature and box office returns, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s smallest superhero. Both Ant-Man movies are the lowest-grossing installments in the franchise to have been released since the end of Phase One, but they’re also a lot cheaper to produce than the majority of the MCU’s comic book blockbusters, and aren’t all that interested in confronting the sort of potentially world-ending stakes that the rest of the Avengers usually deal with.

However, that might all change with the upcoming third outing, especially with Jonathan Majors confirmed as Kang the Conqueror. There had been reports making the rounds the project would start shooting next summer, and that appears to be the case now Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been officially announced for a 2022 release date.

Another rumor constantly swirling around the sequel is that it’ll introduce the Young Avengers into the mix, which also seems a lot more likely after Detective Pikachu and Freaky star Kathryn Newton boarded the cast to replace Avengers: Endgame‘s Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang. Evangeline Lilly took to social media and hyped Quantumania‘s confirmation, while making it clear that Ant-Man 3 is actually Ant-Man and the Wasp 2, as you can see below.

The actress found herself in some hot water earlier this year after airing some controversial opinions about the Coronavirus pandemic, and hopefully she’s realized by now that it isn’t a hoax seeing as we’re nine months further down the line and cases are still rising in many parts of the world, but despite speculation to the contrary it doesn’t seem to have cost her a place at the forefront of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.