New Friday The 13th Blu-ray Steelbook Gets A Release Date

While the future of the Friday the 13th franchise remains uncertain, fans can at least enjoy a 40th anniversary Blu-ray steelbook of the original movie this summer. Seemingly independent from the 12-film Blu-ray set that was being discussed a few months ago, this steelbook version of the first film in the series will be available to purchase from June 16th, 2020, via Paramount Home Entertainment. What, then, can we expect from the new release?

Well, in terms of the actual movie, we’ll get the uncut, unrated version, which was first released as part of a Blu-ray in 2009. This cut includes 11 seconds of additional footage removed from the R-rated film that went out in theaters in 1980, as well as on the previous standalone DVD in 1999. We also had the uncut edition featured on a 2011 DVD collection with the first three sequels in the 12-film series, as well as Blu-ray collections in 2013 and 2018.

The latest release, as well as being a limited edition steelbook, does have some extras for collectors, too, including artwork from the original poster for Friday the 13th and access to a digital version of the R-rated theatrical cut. There’ll also be repackaged bonus material from previous editions, namely a commentary track, interviews with the cast and crew, and some behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Sure, so maybe this new Blu-ray doesn’t really give us much more than previous releases, and will likely be only for franchise fans that want something to mark the 40th anniversary of the original movie’s release. We’re more intrigued by the previously mentioned new 12-disc set though, especially if it includes new commentaries and other bonus material from the long-running franchise.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy a new Friday the 13th-themed hot sauce, which may not be strictly official, but looks pretty fun, as far as condiments go. Also, in the absence of a new movie, we’re getting some inventive mashup fan videos, including one pitting Jason Voorhees against Michael Myers.

Will you be picking up the new Blu-ray of Friday the 13th, though? Let us know in the comments section down below.