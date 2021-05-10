Godzilla Vs. Kong Coming To 4K And Blu-Ray In June With Lots Of Bonus Features

The future of the MonsterVerse looks a little clearer than it did this time last month after it was revealed that Adam Wingard had entered early talks to return to the franchise, but Godzilla vs. Kong is still playing in theaters and holding strong, long after becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster of the COVID-19 era.

In fact, if the clash of the Titans can manage to earn another $4 million during its run, it’ll surpass the $426 million haul of Bad Boys for Life to find itself as the biggest hit produced by an American studio since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in December 2019, which would be a phenomenal achievement given both the ravages of the Coronavirus pandemic and the fact that Godzilla vs. Kong debuted simultaneously on HBO Max and smashed viewership records for Warner Bros.’ streaming service.

However, Wingard’s monster mash might not have much time left to draw in audiences to the big screen, as it’s been confirmed that the blockbuster is coming to 4K and Blu-Ray on June 15th with a bevy of special features, and you can check out the full list below.

Audio commentary by director Adam Wingard

Kong Discovers Hollow Earth featurette

Kong Leaves Home featurette

Behold Kong’s Temple featurette

The Evolution of Kong, Eighth Wonder of the World featurette

Godzilla Attacks featurette

The Phenomenon of GŌJIRA, King of the Monsters featurette

Round One: Battle at Sea featurette

Round Two: One Will Fall featurette

Titan Tag Team: The God and the King featurette

The Rise of MechaGodzilla featurette

Godzilla vs. Kong is available on digital from May 21st before arriving on home video a few weeks later, although there’s still no word on that bumper MonsterVerse collection that was rumored to be in the works last month. Streaming services and digital downloads might be all the rage these days, but there are still plenty of people out there who prefer owning a physical copy of their favorite movies, and as one of the year’s most notable titles so far, the epic showdown between the iconic kaiju could shift a lot of units.