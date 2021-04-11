MonsterVerse Collection Coming To Blu-Ray And DVD In June

Godzilla vs. Kong may have only hit theaters and HBO Max less than two weeks ago, but Warner Bros.’ home video department isn’t wasting any time in putting together the four-film MonsterVerse collection and shuttling it onto DVD and Blu-Ray. It’s been announced that Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla, Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Kong: Skull Island, Michael Dougherty’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Adam Wingard’s recent box office smash hit are getting bundled together and released on June 14th.

There’s no official artwork for the box set yet, nor is there any mention of special features, but there should realistically be a bumper collection of additional goodies when the collection hits shelves. After all, the entire franchise can be streamed on HBO Max, and Godzilla vs. Kong should be available as a standalone purchase by June anyway, so there’s going to have to be some enticing bonus content in order to convince fans that shelling out for all four blockbusters is worth the investment.

It also hammers home the notion that the MonsterVerse could be undergoing something of a reset from here, if you look at the first four kaiju capers as something similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase One. We’ve seen the solo movies and now the crossover, so the real question is where things head in the future, especially after Wingard admitted that the entire series is at a crossroads despite the door being left wide open for further adventures.

The price is currently listed at £42.99 on United Kingdom-based retailer Zavvi, which is close to $60. That seems a little steep for a quartet of creature features fans will have already seen multiple times, so any potential special features could be the real selling point for the MonsterVerse collection.