Every Batman Movie And TV Show Currently On HBO Max

As one of the most enduringly popular characters in any form of media, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that fans across the world celebrate Batman Day every year. Since first appearing in the pages of Detective Comics all the way back in 1939, the Dark Knight has been constantly reinvented and updated for the modern age, but has always remained a relevant and integral fabric of pop culture.

The first Batman Day was held in July 2014 to celebrate the character’s 75th anniversary and coincide with that year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Since then, though, the festivities have been moved to September, and tomorrow marks 2020’s edition. Fittingly, there’s been a lot of huge news surrounding the Caped Crusader recently with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck both returning to suit up in The Flash, while Matt Reeves dropped the first full-length trailer for The Batman at DC FanDome and the internet went absolutely crazy for it.

As Warner Bros.’ in-house streaming service, it isn’t shocking to discover that HBO Max has a massive amount of Batman-related content, and for those going all-in tomorrow to honor the legacy of the World’s Greatest Detective, you can check out the full and exhaustive list of movies and TV shows available on the platform below.

Batman

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero

Batman & Robin

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman Begins

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition

Batman vs. Dracula, The

Batman vs. Robin

Batman vs. Two-Face

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Batman: The Killing Joke

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Year One

Beware the Batman

Harley Quinn (Seasons 1 & 2)

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

Joker

Justice League

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Gods and Monsters

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: The New Frontier

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics

Suicide Squad

Keaton, Affleck, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Kevin Conroy are all represented, with Adam West’s camp classic TV show the only glaring omission from the back catalogue. That being said, there’s still more than enough on offer that if you wanted to spend the full 24 hours of Batman Day watching wall to wall Bat-programming, or even stretch it over a whole weekend for anyone feeling brave enough, you could.