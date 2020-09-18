Every Batman Movie And TV Show Currently On HBO Max
As one of the most enduringly popular characters in any form of media, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that fans across the world celebrate Batman Day every year. Since first appearing in the pages of Detective Comics all the way back in 1939, the Dark Knight has been constantly reinvented and updated for the modern age, but has always remained a relevant and integral fabric of pop culture.
The first Batman Day was held in July 2014 to celebrate the character’s 75th anniversary and coincide with that year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Since then, though, the festivities have been moved to September, and tomorrow marks 2020’s edition. Fittingly, there’s been a lot of huge news surrounding the Caped Crusader recently with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck both returning to suit up in The Flash, while Matt Reeves dropped the first full-length trailer for The Batman at DC FanDome and the internet went absolutely crazy for it.
As Warner Bros.’ in-house streaming service, it isn’t shocking to discover that HBO Max has a massive amount of Batman-related content, and for those going all-in tomorrow to honor the legacy of the World’s Greatest Detective, you can check out the full and exhaustive list of movies and TV shows available on the platform below.
- Batman
- Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
- Batman & Robin
- Batman and Harley Quinn
- Batman Begins
- Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition
- Batman vs. Dracula, The
- Batman vs. Robin
- Batman vs. Two-Face
- Batman: Assault on Arkham
- Batman: Gotham Knight
- Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Batman: Under the Red Hood
- Batman: Year One
- Beware the Batman
- Harley Quinn (Seasons 1 & 2)
- JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
- Joker
- Justice League
- Justice League vs. Teen Titans
- Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
- Justice League: Doom
- Justice League: Gods and Monsters
- Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
- Justice League: The New Frontier
- Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
- Justice League: War
- Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
- Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash
- Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
- Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics
- Suicide Squad
Keaton, Affleck, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Kevin Conroy are all represented, with Adam West’s camp classic TV show the only glaring omission from the back catalogue. That being said, there’s still more than enough on offer that if you wanted to spend the full 24 hours of Batman Day watching wall to wall Bat-programming, or even stretch it over a whole weekend for anyone feeling brave enough, you could.
