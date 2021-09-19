HBO Max Reportedly Developing Animated Harry Potter Project

You get the distinct impression that HBO Max are itching to pull the trigger on expanding the Harry Potter franchise, with the Wizarding World providing plenty of potential and storytelling opportunities to continue building out the brand for years to come.

Warner Bros. have been actively inviting pitches for TV shows set in the magical universe for months, but as of yet nothing has been officially announced bar Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, the four-part game show to be hosted by Helen Mirren that’ll air on Cartoon Network and CBS before eventually migrating to streaming.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who initially told us HBO Max was planning Harry Potter projects long before it was confirmed – that the platform could be diving into the animated realm, which on the surface makes a great deal of sense.

As evidenced by Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Batman: Caped Crusader and My Adventures with Superman to name but three, WarnerMedia aren’t shy about leveraging some of their most marketable assets to deliver exclusive content that you won’t find anywhere else except HBO Max, and Harry Potter certainly fits that remit.

While it almost certainly won’t be another adaptation of the seven-book series, the lore is so rich and densely populated that there are literally innumerable ways to continue mining the property for inspiration, whether that’s in two or three dimensions.