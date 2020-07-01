Home Alone Getting A 4K UHD Blu-Ray SteelBook Edition This Fall

If you’re looking for an appropriate yet authentic Christmas gift – something which becomes harder to come by the older you get – you may want to check out this upcoming 4K UHD Blu-Ray edition of the winter classic Home Alone, which will release on September 15th.

The film, which first hit theaters in 1990, tells the story of a mischievous yet resourceful young boy who must protect himself from two dimwitted criminals after his family accidentally forgets to bring him on their Christmas holiday trip.

It’s a classic story, one that – if you’re a human being with feelings – you’ve seen not once, not twice, but many times before. And yet, no matter how often you view this film or how well you know its plot beats, chances are you’ll find yourself wanting to watch it all over again when it’s on TV in December.

This year, though, you don’t have to be at the mercy of your local station to watch the classic. Rather than sitting through the second-rate Home Alone 3, you can just order this Blu-ray edition and enjoy the cream of the crop in crystal clear quality. Aside from said quality, customers who order this exclusive edition of the film will also receive their disc inside a polished Steelbook case.

Steelbook, a brand that markets itself with the tag line “Media Wrapped In Metal,” offers beautifully-encased versions of many great movies, including recent indie hits such as Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, as well as anime collections like One Piece: Stampede.

Home Alone was briefly streaming on Disney+, but has since left the company’s freshly-launched service. Given the irregularity of VOD platforms, having this edition of the film at your disposal may just provide you with the sense of security you’re looking for during the holiday season.