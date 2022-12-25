Hugh Jackman divulges Wolverine and Deadpool’s current relationship status

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds might be the best of friends, but the A-list duo love nothing more than trolling each other anytime the opportunity presents itself, so there’s a distinct possibility we’re going to see art imitate life when the two reunite for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3.

For the longest time, it felt as though we’d never get the chance to see the online enemies bring their long-running game of one-upmanship into the superhero genre, with Jackman sticking to his guns and remaining adamant that Logan definitively marked the end of the road for his iconic tenure as the mutton-chopped mutant.

Thankfully, the MCU just so happens to be in the midst of the Multiverse Saga – where branching timelines and pocket universes are not just accepted but actively encouraged – so the events of his classic final stand will remain unsullied. We’re curious to see how Wolverine and Deadpool enter each other’s orbit in the film, but Jackman did admit to Empire that they’re a million miles away from being canonical BFFs.

“10 being really close, zero being the reality – that’s what we are. We’re zero. We are opposites. Hate each other. I’m just talking from – let’s talk from my perspective. [Wolverine’s] annoyed by [Deadpool]. Frustrated by him. Wants to be a million miles away from him or punch him in the head. So… I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot. They’re sort of opposites. My vinegar to his… like he’s the fast talking, quick-witted, loudmouth, and my character just wants to punch him in the head.”

We’ve got the funny feeling that Wolverine is likely to make good on his promise of punching Deadpool in the head several times over before the credits come up, but we’d be lying if we said an R-rated multiversal buddy comedy starring two of the most popular and beloved comic book favorites of the modern era wasn’t a mouthwatering prospect. The only bad thing is that we need to wait until November of 2024 to see it.