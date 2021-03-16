Indiana Jones Collection Coming To 4K Ultra HD In June

There’s been very little in the way of concrete information surrounding the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise for a while now, and we still don’t know for sure if the movie will enter production this summer as planned. That July 2022 release date gets less likely by the day, especially when former scribe David Koepp has revealed on more than one occasion that cracking the story is proving to be difficult.

Koepp even admitted that was the reason why Steven Spielberg decided to drop out of the director’s chair, and while it’ll be strange to have the whip-cracking archeologist overseen by someone other than the legendary filmmaker, James Mangold is about as solid a replacement as Lucasfilm could find.

Kingdom of the Crystal Skull has fans a lot more wary about Indy 5 than they’d like to be, but the first three movies still combine to form one of cinema’s all-time greatest trilogies, and there’s nothing that’s going to change that fact. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark, the entire Indiana Jones collection is coming to 4K Ultra HD for the very first time on June 8th, complete with seven hours of brand new bonus features, and you can check out the full list of what’s included below.

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark

From Jungle to Desert

From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films

The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary)

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)

Behind the Scenes

The Stunts of Indiana Jones

The Sound of Indiana Jones

The Music of Indiana Jones

The Light and Magic of Indiana Jones

Raiders: The Melting Face!

Indiana Jones and the Creepy Crawlies (with optional pop-ups)

Travel with Indiana Jones: Locations (with optional pop-ups)

Indy’s Women: The American Film Institute Tribute

Indy’s Friends and Enemies

Iconic Props (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

The Effects of Indy (Kingdom of theCrystal Skull) (HD)

Adventures in Post Production (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

Spielberg approved the 4K remastering, while legendary sound designer Ben Burtt has overseen the new and improved sound mix at Skywalker Sound. The majority of self-respecting Indiana Jones fans will already own the complete collection in some fashion, but with the classic franchise coming to Ultra HD for the very first time packaged alongside so much fresh additional content, it might be time to dip back into your wallet.