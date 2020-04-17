Jaws 45th Anniversary 4K Blu-Ray Bonus Features Revealed

With a good chunk of the world cooped up indoors thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it should come as no surprise that many are choosing to spend their time bundled up on the couch as they binge-watch their favorite, go-to Netflix shows. As you’ve probably noticed by now, Tiger King has become the viral media sensation we so desperately needed during these trying times, and feel-good standbys like The Office and Parks and Recreation are serving their purpose as well.

Still, if you’re looking for something to watch that’s a little bit scarier, or you just want to cover yourself in a blanket of nostalgia, then you’ll be glad to know one of the most iconic films of the ’70s is getting the remaster treatment it so desperately deserves. As we originally reported a week or so ago, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment recently revealed that Steven Spielberg’s Jaws will be getting a 4K Ultra HD re-release to commemorate the film’s 45th anniversary.

There’s plenty to be excited about, especially considering the limited edition will include a 44-page collectible booklet and special lenticular packaging, but we recently got the scoop on what kind of bonus features will be included in the release, thanks to the folks over at Bloody Disgusting. Here’s a full list of digital goodies you’ll be able to watch for yourself when the 4K version of Jaws releases on June 2nd.

Bonus Features on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray

The Making of Jaws

The Shark Is Still Working: The Impact & Legacy of Jaws

Jaws: The Restoration

Deleted Scenes and Outtakes

From the Set

Theatrical Trailer

Additional features on Blu-Ray only

Storyboards

Production photos

Marketing Jaws

Jaws Phenomenon

Of course, if you can’t wait that long, you can always rent a digital copy of Jaws from a handful of streaming services, though you’ll have to settle for plain old regular HD.