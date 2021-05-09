Jon Watts Reportedly Wants Tom Holland To Cameo In Fantastic Four

All it took was a brief glimpse of the team’s signature logo to get Marvel Cinematic Universe fans excited over the Fantastic Four reboot, even though we know absolutely nothing about the project other than the fact that Jon Watts will be directing and it’ll hit the big screen before the end of Phase Four.

It doesn’t even have an official release date locked in yet, but there’s a wide open gap in the calendar after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in May 2023, so it stands to reason that Marvel’s First Family will be back before that year is out. After all, Watts is expected to dive headfirst into pre-production once he finishes his duties on Spider-Man: No Way Home, and there are already reports making the rounds that the principal cast will be announced by the time 2021 draws to a close.

John Krasinski Is Reed Richards On Awesome Fantastic Four Fan Art 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve also heard from our sources, though – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was confirmed – that Watts wants to reunite with his Spider-Man and have Tom Holland drop by for a Fantastic Four cameo, which makes plenty of sense when you consider the characters’ shared scientific backgrounds, not to mention their long and intertwined comic book history.

Of course, Holland’s contract expires after No Way Home, but it’s not like he’s got any intentions of walking away from the role of Peter Parker, and when you factor in the myriad of reports claiming he’ll find a new best friend in Johnny Storm and potential shared connections to Tony Stark, it shouldn’t be too difficult to join the narrative dots together and see Spidey swing into the Fantastic Four reboot.