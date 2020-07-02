Justice League: Rebirth Reportedly In Development, Will Be A Soft Reboot

The DCEU may have recently opened itself up to a whole new world of storytelling, but if they’re not careful, things could get real confusing real quick. For example, if the rumors surrounding Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Flashpoint version of Batman and a potential return for Ben Affleck turn out to be true, then when you factor in Robert Pattinson’s upcoming reboot and Michael Keaton’s impending re-debut, we could have four Caped Crusaders existing all at once.

In a similar vein, Henry Cavill may have recently committed his future to the DCEU after much speculation, but there have nonetheless been reports that Warner Bros. are still planning on rebooting Superman, with the multiverse giving them the ideal opportunity to do so. And that’s without even addressing the Snyder Cut, which could potentially lead to more adventures for the original lineup of the Justice League.

A reboot for the DCEU’s all-star team has already been rumored, of course, but we’ve now heard some new details that indicate that the project is already a lot further along than you might think. According to our intel – which comes from the same sources who told us Justice League Dark and Green Lantern shows are coming to HBO Max, Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad and Diana will have her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984, all of which turned out to be correct – J.J. Abrams is currently being eyed to direct the movie (though he hasn’t signed on just yet) and as of now, it’s going by the working title Justice League: Rebirth.

Abrams has been heavily touted to play a major role in the DCEU ever since he signed a huge first-look deal with Warner Bros., and he’s said to be eying Birds of Prey, The Flash and the recently-announced Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff’s Christina Hodson to tackle the script. Looking at the flak that Joss Whedon received when he took over Justice League though, fans might not exactly be on board with a new version being in the works so soon, especially with the Snyder Cut coming over the horizon and Abrams’ reputation taking a battering over Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

But again, with the multiverse now opening up a ton of new possibilities for Warner Bros., we’ve no doubt they can find a way to make a soft reboot of the titular team work and still keep the fans happy and the DCEU’s continuity in line.