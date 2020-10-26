The latest unlikely development in the saga of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is that, against all the odds, Jared Leto is returning as the Joker. Though his performance in 2016’s Suicide Squad was widely panned at the time, the actor’s turn as the Clown Prince of Crime has been as reevaluated in the past four years as Snyder’s directorial efforts have and now he’s taking part in the reshoots for the HBO re-release of the team-up movie that are currently underway.

There’s a lot of hype around the Joker’s appearance in the film, then, and BossLogic has got us even more excited today with this epic piece of fan art which teases Leto’s return to the iconic role. The moody piece with a dark green palette features the villain turning towards the camera. With a bloody knife in his hand, he’s drawn a wide red smile, reminiscent of Heath Leader’s scars, across his cheek.

Justice League Snyder Cut Fan Art Teases Joker's Return 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

BL’s artwork is excellent and gives you the feeling of Leto’s character being let loose to cause more havoc. The ins and outs of the villain’s role in the storyline have yet to be revealed, but it seems fans who want to see the Joker unleash some carnage won’t be disappointed. According to what we’re hearing – potential spoilers incoming – Mr. J will appear in the present day in Arkham but also in a flashback scene depicting his murder of Robin, something which was hinted at in Batman V Superman.

Most of the League are back in their super suits to film additional material for the director’s cut as well and when it comes to villains, Joe Manganiello is also involved in the reshoots, reprising his turn as Deathstroke, while Jesse Eisenberg is looking very likely to be back as Lex Luthor, too. We didn’t expect to see either of those guys again in the DCEU, much like Leto’s Joker, so it really seems like anything is possible when it comes to this production. Could they even get Ryan Reynolds on board as Green Lantern? Maybe.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled to release in 2021 on HBO Max.