Kang Will Reportedly Get To Wear The Blue Mask In [SPOILERS]

He Who Remains may have gotten a grandstanding introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Loki‘s Season 1 finale, but we technically haven’t met Kang the Conqueror yet. After the sole occupant of the Citadel at the End of Time was killed by Sylvie we’ll be seeing him sooner rather than later, though, along with countless other variants.

Having been declared the sole victor of a multiversal war that threatened to destroy the fabric of time itself, He Who Remains was evidently a hugely powerful being, who also happened to be the most benevolent of the variants, which is bad news for the entire franchise and the heroes who dwell within it.

A multitude of Kangs more than likely means a number of different looks, and we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie was in development long before it was confirmed – that when Jonathan Majors returns in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he’ll be sporting much more comic-accurate duds.

According to our information, the classic blue mask with snazzy purple trim will be Kang’s ensemble of choice when he terrorizes Scott Lang and the rest of his Quantum Realm-hopping associates in Quantumania, which could yet pay off the theory that the Time Variance Authority calls the alternate dimension home.

The third installment in Paul Rudd’s solo series isn’t coming to theaters until February 2023, and while there are at least seven feature films and six Disney Plus shows coming between now and then, meaning we’ll no doubt be seeing Kang the Conqueror more than once in the interim, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will position him as the main antagonist of the film, and reportedly give him his classic look for good measure.