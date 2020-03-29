As Keanu Reeves enjoys an incredible career renaissance that’s seen him cement his reputation as one of the most popular stars in the industry and an all-round good guy, he’s found himself in the midst of a bidding war between the two biggest comic book franchises in Hollywood.

Both Marvel and DC are keen to tie Reeves down to play a major role in their universe, with Kevin Feige admitting that he’s frequently in contact with the actor about the MCU’s upcoming slate, while Warner Bros. are looking to capitalize on his admission that he’d love to play Constantine again by trying to put a sequel together, as well as possibly having him lead Justice League Dark out of development hell.

We recently reported that Marvel Studios had the Speed and Point Break star in mind to play the Johnny Blaze incarnation of Ghost Rider, and now we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us a She-Hulk series is coming to Disney Plus and a live-action Bambi is in development, both of which have since been confirmed – that the most recent draft of the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness includes a Ghost Rider cameo and should Reeves end up signing on the dotted line, he’ll appear in the film.

From what we understand, the 55 year-old has been talking to Marvel about a number of potential roles in the MCU recently that interest him and Johnny Blaze is simply the latest one under consideration. It wouldn’t exactly be a major role in the aforementioned sequel, though, just a fan-baiting cameo to set the character up for future appearances.

But still, having Keanu Reeves pop up as Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would certainly get people talking. Of course, things can always change as the film continues to develop, but the most recent draft of the script does indeed include a cameo from Blaze as Strange traverses the multiverse and while we wait to learn more, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that it’s Reeves who winds up in the role.