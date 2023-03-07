With everything that’s going on at DC and Warner Bros., the fate of Keanu Reeves’ Constantine 2 is still up in the air. While his IMDb page still states that it still exists, and the actor has calmed fans who were worried about the film’s purge, there is still uncertainty if the follow-up to the 2005 movie would still go through.

Reeves expressed the state of the DC sequel in an interview with ComicBook. The actor was asked if Constantine 2 would make its way to theaters, and while there has not been any direct word about the film’s condition except for the confirmation that it wasn’t scrapped, the star doesn’t know if it’ll end up seeing the light of day, despite hopes from him that it would.

“I was hoping it would, but we don’t know. Yeah, we’re trying.”

Fortunately, not all hope might be lost after Reeves revealed in a Reddit AMA that he recently spoke with James Gunn about Constantine 2‘s future. Not much was revealed after the fact, but it made fans slightly hopeful that the sequel wasn’t purged by Warner Bros.’ whims.

Constantine is a superhero horror film that was first released in 2005, and was based on the 1980s DC comic book, Hellblazer. The film stars Reeves as John Constantine, an anti-hero described as a con artist and magician. The film received a cult following in 2011, with the leading man expressing interest that he would like to be involved in a sequel.

It was eventually announced in 2020 that it was in the works. However, due to Warner Bros. and DC shelving projects, recasts of the original lineup, and the superhero franchise led under new management, there were fears that it would be canceled. At the moment, it’s currently in limbo with no news on what’s going to happen, despite Gunn revealing that there is room in DC for projects outside of the main DCU story and would be categorized as Elseworlds.

It was predicted that Constantine 2 would be released sometime in 2024 or 2025, but due to the uncertainty about the lack of active development, those dates could eventually change.

It’s now up to Gunn and Safran if it sees the light of day, or would suffer the same fate as Batgirl, Wonder Woman 3, and other scrapped DC projects that fans were looking forward to.