Kingpin, Bullseye And Elektra Reportedly Returning For Daredevil Movie

Every Marvel fan is hoping Netflix’s Daredevil is revived in some way following its shocking cancellation. We know that the studio can’t work with the character again for a while, but hopes are high that in a few years from now they’ll bring Charlie Cox back as the Man Without Fear. Given that time restraint, nothing has been officially announced as yet, but We Got This Covered has previously reported that what the studio is considering would make fans extremely happy.

According to our sources – the same ones who revealed that Cox is very likely to return to the role, which trusted insider Daniel RPK later corroborated – Marvel is thinking of both reviving the TV show for at least one more season and developing a movie for the Hornhead. This would likely be set after season 4 and from what we understand, Cox would be joined by three fan favorite characters from the series in the proposed film. Namely, Vincent D’Onofrio would be back as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, as would Elodie Yung as Elektra Natchios and Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye.

We’ve already brought you the news that Kingpin and Bullseye would likely return in any sort of Daredevil revival, but this is the first time that we’ve heard about Elektra. Season 3 ended with both Fisk and Poindexter still out there, even though one was in jail and the other was undergoing experimental surgery. Matt Murdock’s ex-girlfriend, however, appeared to have died at the end of The Defenders, so it was assumed her story was over. But then again, she’s come back to life once before, so word of her making another return isn’t all that surprising.

From what we understand, the basic premise for a DD movie is that it’d involve Kingpin out of jail and looking to kill Murdock once and for all, apparently allowing for many familiar faces to drop by along the way, too. You can see how a storyline like this could be used to continue plot threads from the show but also relaunch it and introduce new audiences to the Hell’s Kitchen corner of the MCU. As such, it certainly sounds like a smart idea and we’ll be sure to bring you more on Daredevil‘s future as and when we hear it.