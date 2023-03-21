The next Marvel movie on its way is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but writer/director James Gunn isn’t quite ready to give up its secrets just yet — unless you believe the conspiracy theorists, that is. Elsewhere, a long-plagued Phase Six project is finally getting somewhere, after allegedly throwing off the dead weight of a failed Phase Four franchise-starter. Although if it’s crossovers you’re after, Deadpool 3 looks to have us covered. Let’s start…

Blade allegedly erasing an Eternals crossover adds further flames to claims of MCU fatigue

Image via Marvel Studios

Blade has been stuck in its coffin for years now, but it looks like the much-anticipated reboot of Marvel’s resident vampire hunter is finally getting somewhere, now that it seems to be dropping its ties to Eternals. Reports are indicating that the Mahershala Ali movie is going back to the drawing board by massively reducing Kit Harington’s planned role as Black Knight, as established in Eternals‘ post-credits scene. And, you know what, the fans are surprisingly OK about it, although the move is still being used as a stick to beat the MCU with.

Even a snap of James Gunn’s dog is enough to get Guardians of the Galaxy lovers foaming at the mouth

via Marvel Studios

As the man behind the entire DC universe these days, James Gunn is becoming a master of withholding spoilers, but that hasn’t stopped online conspiracy nuts from being convinced that every post he makes on social media is a veiled reference to one of his upcoming comic book projects. Case in point, an innocent pic of the director’s adorable dog, which happens to be posing in front of Gunn’s vinyl collection, has folks thinking he’s secretly telling us which tracks will factor into Star-Lord’s next Awesome Mix tape in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Need we remind you of how all that Kingdom Come theorizing came to nothing?

Deadpool 3 looks to be more like X-Men 12 if you believe the latest rumors

Image via 20th Century Fox

We don’t know much about Deadpool 3, but what we do know suggests it will be an epic crossover between the MCU and Fox’s X-Men universe. Hugh Jackman’s definitely back as Wolverine, and Patrick Stewart has seemingly let slip that he’ll also be involved as Professor X once again. Further casting rumors are now pointing to Stewart’s oldest frenemy likewise being on board, not to mention someone from a whole other defunct Fox franchise — a certain smartest, and stretchiest, man in the whole Marvel universe. Too far-fetched or par for the course given that Avengers: Secret Wars is coming up? You decide.

Werewolf by Night being back in conversation might make it feel like Halloween, but it’s not a trick to say you’ll be treated to more of the latest Marvel news very soon.