Here we are, on the precipice of the grand beginning of the MCU’s Phase Five, which is being hyped up as the heart of the Multiverse Saga that’s building up to Kang eventually taking on all of reality… and one loose-lipped Marvel filmmaker might’ve given away that the studio’s been selling us snake oil. Elsewhere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans get their fears for Namor allayed as thoughts turn to the Sub-Mariner’s future in the franchise. Let’s dig in…

Peyton Reed reveals more than he should about how rough the MCU’s Phase Five plans are

via Marvel Studios

One of the big complaints about Marvel’s Phase Four was that it felt far too jumbled and disconnected, so the hope going into Phase Five is that it’ll be much more focused and controlled. Well, we might want to drop those expectations right now as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed has let something big slip. When asked about the road to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the filmmaker admitted there’s only “a rough temporary skeleton” of a plan at work that is able to changed as each new project comes along. To quote Futurama‘s Fry, we are shocked. Shocked. Well, not that shocked.

Sony finally announces a Spider-Man spinoff fans actually want to see, especially if it involves Nic Cage

via Sony

Sony has a long sordid history of throwing Spider-Man spinoff projects at the wall and hoping something sticks — which, thinking about it, is a pretty ironic approach for this franchise. At last, the studio has announced a new series that’s getting the fans’ Spidey-Senses tingling in a good way as a live-action show based around Spider-Man Noir is coming to Amazon Prime. While it apparently won’t feature Peter Parker, which is a little weird, folks are still holding out hopes that Nicolas Cage (who plays Spidey Noir in the Spider-Verse movies) will be involved in some capacity.

Disney puts Sub-Mariner stans’ fears to rest, as Wakanda Forever theorists thirst over Namor disrobing

Image via Marvel Studios

In case you haven’t caught it yet, Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Panther is a must-watch, from its revelation of never-before-seen footage of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa to a confirmation that should come as a relief to Namor lovers, regarding the fate of the Talokan king’s adorable ankle wings. Meanwhile, the Sub-Mariner’s most dedicated followers (of fashion) are getting all hot and bothered at just the thought of him getting a comics-accurate wardrobe change whenever he turns up next in the MCU. Which might actually be something that Quantumania can help clear up.

