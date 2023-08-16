Hey, Barbie! Yes, Warner Bros. has struck gold and then some with Greta Gerwig’s Mattel movie as it’s almost set to become the studio’s biggest release ever. What’s this got to do with Marvel, you ask? Well, an examination of the current cinematic landscape and the MCU’s box office history indicates that the House of Ideas could, if it’s very lucky, tap into the Barbie craze with its very own feminist blockbuster starring a blonde bombshell heroine. Enter Brie Larson‘s The Marvels…

If The Marvels plays its cards right, it could be Marvel’s answer to Barbie

Image via Marvel Studios

Did you know Captain Marvel was the last MCU movie, outside of team-ups Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame, to cross $1 billion at the box office? In others words, The Marvels really is the MCU’s best shot at getting the franchise back to its best, then, and the fact that it’s coming hot on the heels of Barbie can only up its chances of success. Director Nia DaCosta is even calling it a “wacky and silly” caper, words that could describe Barbie too. Carol Danvers might even be getting her own Ken! Let’s hope Randall Park’s right and Hollywood learns the right lessons from the Barbie phenomenon.

Avengers: Secret Wars being the movie Doctor Strange 2 wasn’t and Deadpool 3 probably will be isn’t inspiring as much as excitement as you’d expect

Image via Sony

Speaking of No Way Home, if you’ve been keeping up with all the latest rumors surrounding Avengers: Secret Wars, Kevin Feige supposedly met with two Marvel legacy icons prior to the strikes to discuss potential cameos from them in the big 2027 crossover event — namely, Hugh Jackman and Peter 3 himself, Andrew Garfield. You might expect this to result in nothing but giddy excitement from MCU fans everywhere, but actually, while that reaction is certainly happening in some quarters, many others are already tired of what could be nothing but three hours of endless walk-ons from familiar faces. Especially after Deadpool 3 might already be just that next spring.

Doctor Strange 3‘s purported plot points offer the barest crumbs that a Marvel star who missed her chance could get another one

Image via Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange 3 isn’t even officially announced yet, but the comic book event it’s supposedly based on is already being discussed. If you believe the scuttlebutt, Benedict Cumberbatch’s next outing as the Master of the Mystic Arts is all set to be cribbed from the “Time Runs Out” arc that involves the multiverse starting to decay. This then leads a multiversal team of Avengers to save the day, a team which involves Squirrel Girl. And which Marvel star whose Freeform series was cancelled has just admitted she’d still love to get her shot in the MCU? Almost Squirrel Girl actress Milana Vayntrub. It just goes to show, you can never say never in the Marvel multiverse. As Jackman and Garfield can both attest to…

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a literal multi Oscar-nominated film, needing defense from a pack of hating Namors might seem nonsensical, but that’s just the kind of left-field Marvel news that drops all the time, so don’t go anywhere.