Latest Marvel News: Fans wishing the best for Jeremy Renner as a ‘She-Hulk’ expert twerks the trolls

Today’s carousel of Marvel Cinematic Universe news is dominated by the accident suffered by Jeremy Renner, with the longtime Clint Barton having been seriously injured while attempting to clear snow from his property in the wake of a massive New Year’s storm, which makes everything else feel trivial by comparison.

Nonetheless, perhaps the single most knowledgeable person on the planet when it comes to She-Hulk has been defending the hot-button Disney Plus series from its many detractors, while the “Dwayne Johnson to Marvel” discourse has officially reached the level of becoming a running joke.

Fans wish the best for Jeremy Renner following “traumatic” accident

MCU supporters were left shocked when news emerged that Jeremy Renner had been seriously injured and airlifted to hospital following an accident on his property in Nevada, with the 51 year-old actor described as being in a “critical but stable” condition.

Unfortunately, James Gunn’s well-wishes were almost instantly hijacked by a band of tasteless DC trolls, but everyone else will be hoping the next set of details to emerge regarding the Hawkeye star’s condition are of a much more positive variety.

She-Hulk writer states facts, trolls declare he’s been misinformed

Nobody in the history of She-Hulk’s existence has written more of the green-skinned lawyer’s comic book adventures than Dan Slott, but that doesn’t mean people are going to agree with him when he defends the contentious twerking scene from the Disney Plus series.

Despite pointing out that it’s completely on-brand and makes Attorney at Law perhaps the most accurate MCU project ever in terms of transplanting splash panels to live-action, some folks simply ain’t having it.

A new year brings a brand new Thor: Love and Thunder conspiracy theory

Just when you thought it was safe to go back on the Bifrost, conspiracy theorists have questioned whether or not Thor: Love and Thunder’s suspiciously close to exactly two hours running time of 119 minutes was imposed upon director Taika Waititi by either Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, or former Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

The answer is a resounding “probably not” given Waititi’s noted disinterest in both long movies and the idea of a Director’s Cut, but it does at least ensure that the wildly opinion-splitting blockbuster will remain a major talking point in 2023.

Dwayne Johnson as Squirrel Girl confirmed?

Ever since Black Adam crumbled into dust and was banished from James Gunn’s plans for the DCU, the rumor mill has been touting star and producer Dwayne Johnson for a variety of potential MCU roles.

Based on the fact the latest swirl of scuttlebutt ended up with the majority agreeing he’d make the perfect Squirrel Girl, we can say with some confidence that the overriding sentiment is to keep The Rock as far away from the grand calculus of the multiverse as possible.

