What an amazing week it’s been for Marvel casting announcements! In recent days, we’ve received the exciting news that Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke has joined Agatha: Coven of Chaos, potentially as a teen Wiccan, and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing the title role in the Wonder Man series. Now two further, even more mind-blowing, castings have been confirmed for those same two shows. Elsewhere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may just one-up its predecessor by achieving a huge honor.

Of course, Aubrey Plaza is playing a witch in the MCU

Aubrey Plaza is one of those stars who’s been circling the MCU for a while now, but she’s finally found the perfect role for herself in the franchise. And, yes, it’s as a witch opposite her old Parks and Recreation co-star Kathryn Hahn in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. This spot-on casting has left the Evil Hag’s horde of fans overjoyed, not to mention furiously theorizing who she could be playing. Although don’t forget that this isn’t the first time she’s portrayed a Marvel villain.

Marvel had better call Saul after latest reports point to Bob Odenkirk casting

As if the Aubrey Plaza news wasn’t enough, another insanely exciting casting is also coming together. The Illuminerdi—who broke the Plaza story before it became official—is reporting that none other than Saul Goodman himself Bob Odenkirk is set to join Abdul-Mateen II in Wonder Man. His mystery role is described as “juicy” and could potentially see him play the the agent of Simon Williams, the titular actor-turned-superhero. If this comes to pass, Odenkirk will be the show’s third cast member, after its lead and Ben Kingsley, back as Trevor Slattery.

Black Panther 2 might just earn the MCU’s first ever acting nomination

Black Panther made history for being the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture, and now it’s looking like its much-anticipated sequel could go one further. In the run-up to the film’s release next week, Oscar buzz is gathering around Angela Bassett, who’s no doubt due to deliver a powerhouse performance as Queen Ramonda. If she does end up earning a nod from The Academy, this will mark the MCU’s first ever Oscar-nominated performance.

Chadwick Boseman knew he was destined to play T’Challa, says Ryan Coogler

Speaking of Wakanda Forever, The Official Black Panther Podcast has just launched, which is a must-listen for anyone fascinated by the labor of love that was putting this film together after the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler drops many fascinating nuggets in the podcast, including that the much-missed star always envisioned himself playing the role of T’Challa, even before the opportunity officially came up. Fans often talk about actors being born to play characters, but it seems that was more true than most in the case of Boseman.

