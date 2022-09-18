Latest Marvel News: Studio forced to confront ‘Captain America 4’ controversy as ‘tired’ Brie Larson talks needing help on ‘The Marvels’

Let’s do this, Avengers experts! It’s time for another Marvel news roundup. Unfortunately, controversy has been the name of the game on the MCU front over the past 24 hours as the studio has been forced to release a statement after a divisive casting announcement set the fandom alight with fury. On the lighter side of things, the cast of The Marvels has come clean about working together as a team, and fans make a Thor/Teletubbies comparison that we’ll never forget.

Marvel’s Sabra statement leaves Sam Wilson stans skeptical

Image via Marvel Comics

Captain America: New World Order recently added two new cast members, one of which left fans excited—Tim Blake Nelson back as The Leader—and the other mired Marvel in widespread controversy. Shira Haas has been cast as Sabra, an Israeli superheroine, a character who has been handled pretty hideously in the past. Marvel stressed that they’re taking “a new approach” with her in a statement to the press, but folks aren’t buying it and seem to think it best if Sabra was simply dropped from the movie period.

Turns out Iman Vellani was the one to learn from on The Marvels

You might think that Iman Vellani would be the padawan and Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris the Jedi Masters out of The Marvels‘ main trio. However, the elder stars of the upcoming MCU sequel revealed to IMDb (see above) that they actually learned a lot from the 19-year-old Ms. Marvel actress while making the movie, mostly concerning Marvel trivia. Speaking generally about how much she appreciated Vellani and Parris having her back on this production, Larson joked that she was “tired” and “needed” some support.

Keke Palmer is the MCU’s Rogue in astonishing X-Men fan art

NOPE star Keke Palmer caused a stir in Marvel circles recently by making it clear that she would love to play iconic X-Men member, Rogue, in the MCU. Fans have gone crazy for the idea, leading to artist Valentin Romero creating this astonishing piece which mocks up how Palmer could look in Rogue’s classic outfit if she actually was cast in the part once Marvel’s X-Men reboot finally gets here. You know what? We can see it.

Thor: Love and Teletubbies

Image via Marvel Studios

Oh, Thor: Love and Thunder, who would’ve predicted that Taika Waititi’s much-anticipated Ragnarok sequel would become Phase Four’s biggest punching bag? Yet here we are with the incessant trolling reaching the point where fans are now comparing it to…*checks notes* Teletubbies? Yup, roasting Redditors have hilariously compared the much-maligned image of Axel’s floating head to the sun-baby from the pre-school show. Now we will never, ever be able to unsee it.

Check back in tomorrow for another Marvel news roundup.