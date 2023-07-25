Easter eggs and references to the wider canon… Is there anything sweeter to an MCU fan? Unfortunately, what seemed like the perfect kiss to the recent pass in the latest trailer for The Marvels could see it repeat Barbie‘s biggest goof, one that could cost it an enormous chunk of its box office earnings. Meanwhile, an upcoming Disney Plus series and a Phase Five film are the next Marvel projects in trouble, thanks to a heady cocktail of the strikes, development hiccups, and streaming superstitions…

The Marvels may end up losing hundreds of millions of dollars… over an Easter egg?

Image via Marvel Studios

A certain callback to Spider-Man: No Way Home in The Marvels trailer might’ve tickled fans pink, but in the long-term it could have serious effects on how much cash the Brie Larson sequel can bring home, thanks to China’s strict censorship laws. Hm, a major Hollywood release getting banned overseas due to a totally inconsequential background detail that really isn’t worth all the trouble — where have we heard that before? The Chinese market helped push Captain Marvel across the coveted $1 billion line back in 2019, so don’t be surprised if that shot of the newly shielded Statue of Liberty doesn’t make it into the China release.

Daredevil: Born Again inherits Secret Invasion‘s jinx as Thunderbolts delays forecast a long and painful winter

Image via Marvel Studios

Remember when Secret Invasion got compared to Andor and we all got excited? Well, now that the Samuel L. Jackson-led show is about to end its run as one of the lowest-viewed Marvel Disney Plus series of the lot (even being loaned out to Hulu in the hopes of grabbing more eyeballs), we’re a little worried about its jinx being passed onto another. Namely, Daredevil: Born Again, as that’s already picking up fresh comparisons to the Star Wars series. Meanwhile, Thunderbolts having such a tough time of it — thanks to a combination of pre-production issues and the strikes — means it could be coming deeper into the winter 2024/25 season than we’re anticipating.

Elon Musk and Prime Video conspire to make the MCU’s X-Men irrelevant before they’ve even debuted

Image via 20th Century Studios

The X-Men are finally coming to the MCU in next year’s Deadpool 3, with a full-on reboot due at some point, but the world seems to already have it in for Marvel’s version of mutantkind. First, Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X, meaning that now anyone with an account can technically call themselves an X-Man, and then Prime Video dropped its own version of the team in The Boys spinoff Gen V, one that makes Professor X’s gang look antiquated by contrast. No wonder Kevin Feige’s been moving forward with the mutants at a snail’s pace as he’s got a tough job in making the X-Men exciting again.

As the rumors of a fabled legacy sequel continue growing, the latest Marvel news will keep on webshooting in as surely as J. Jonah Jameson wants pictures of Spider-Man.