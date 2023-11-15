Latest Marvel News: Tom Hiddleston flips our understanding of the ‘Loki’ season 2 finale on its head as the MCU’s next shot at $1 billion turns tail

Once an all-too-achievable goal, Marvel Studios is finding it increasingly tricky to cross that coveted $1 billion mark at the box office. Take The Marvels, for example. In a year where Barbie became an international sensation, you’d think the MCU’s own fun feminist-flavored family-friendly franchise installment would fly something fierce.

Unfortunately, it’s endured the lowest-grossing opening weekend of any Marvel movie. All that is to say that Marvel is unlikely to let its next best shot at a billion slip through its fingers…

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is feared to be scrapped, but don’t cry for Kang just yet

Photo via Marvel Studios/ Remix via Apeksha Bagchi

Hold in those tears for a sec, but, yes, it is being rumored that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty could be scrapped as writer Jeff Loveness (Quantumania) is believed to have been removed from the project because Marvel is “likely” moving away from the whole Kang bizz. On the flip side, Loki producer Kevin Wright is claiming that a new writer, Loki‘s own Michael Waldron, has been brought on to pen both Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. We’re not entirely sure how those two facts square up, but it’s very possible Kang is on his way out. But, rest assured, there will no doubt be some kind of Avengers 5 coming in May 2026, it just might be getting reconceived from the ground up.

Tom Hiddleston says it would be “unwise” to rule out a return for Loki, despite that climactic season 2 cliffhanger

Screengrab via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Moving over to Loki Land, the deliriously acclaimed Disney Plus series delivered a heck of a definitive ending to the beloved character’s storyline in its season 2 finale, when Loki ascended to newfound (proper) godhood and took over from He Who Remains, shacking up in a big ol’ time tree to oversee the multiverse for all eternity. So it’s a little surprising that Tom Hiddleston is telling us it would be “unwise” to count out further appearances from the former God of Mischief. To be fair, Hiddleston knows what he’s talking about — Loki has been killed off twice before and kept on coming back. Time, very literally, will tell.

Loki season 2 finale Easter egg may confirm who is Loki’s true love

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

One thing we didn’t get a definitive answer to in the Loki season 2 finale was “who is Loki’s real soulmate?” Obviously, the canon answer, according to season 1, is Sylvie, but season 2 certainly didn’t skimp on the romantic undercurrents between Loki and Mobius. An Easter Egg it’s taken fans days to pick up on, though, may just confirm the true answer, as it sure looks like Time God Loki is wearing that blanket he and Sylvie cozied up under in season 1. Mobius monsters, don’t despair, though, as it was Loki’s connection with his TVA bestie that got him all teary-eyed in the show’s final scene, so who won out in the end, really? Well, not Loki, that’s for sure. Oh? Too soon? Sorry.