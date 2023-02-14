‘M3GAN’ set to go global after the killer doll manages to get past the Chinese censors

Ever since M3GAN was released in theatres, the film has been a viral and critical success. With average ratings of 94 and 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audiences respectively, it seems like the rated PG rating didn’t stop it from making a mark with horror fans worldwide.

Deadline has now reported that M3GAN will finally be making its way to China next month. This comes after the country approved other Hollywood-made films during the past year, including Avatar: The Way of Water and Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, not all blockbusters made it to Chinese screens, including Top Gun: Maverick and Black Adam.

It was also revealed that not a lot of horror movies have made it past Chinese censors in the past. None of the Annabelle or the Chucky (aka Child’s Play) films have ever made it to Chinese screens. Other titles like A Quiet Place did manage to get approval from the Chinese government, however. Even Blumhouse’s Happy Death Day managed to make its way to Chinese audiences, but only made under $10 million at the Chinese box office.

M3GAN has currently grossed over $165 million at the global box office and made $30 million during its opening weekend. The Blu-Ray release for the film will include an unrated cut, meaning that both the PG and mature versions of the film will be available for viewers who want to see more murderous doll antics. Blumhouse has also announced that M3GAN will be receiving a sequel, with some reports stating that the film’s two leads, Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, will be reprising their roles.

M3GAN will be rolling into Chinese theaters on March 17.