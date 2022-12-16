Margot Robbie can’t wait to see Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie á Deux’

James Gunn’s restructuring of the DCU has left a lot of fans pissed off to put it lightly, but based on their mutual appreciation for each other, there’s a distinct possibility that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will survive the great purge to return to our screens.

While one of the first orders of business for Gunn and fellow co-CEO Peter Safran is to streamline the unwieldy nature of the franchise as it stands, Matt Reeves and Todd Phillips have been allowed to continue on with their independent pocket universes, with Joker: Folie à Deux starting production last week.

The director may have shared the first image of Joaquin Phoenix’s return as Arthur Fleck on the very first day of shooting, but he had bad news for those expecting an imminent look at Lady Gaga. However, despite the fact they’re both playing the same character for the same company at around the same time, Robbie revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she can’t wait to see what her fellow Harleen Quinzell has in store.

“I think she’s going to do an amazing job. I’m so excited, it’s all I could’ve ever hoped for Harley was that she would become one of those characters, kinda like Batman or Hamlet, that’s gets handed from actor to actor, everyone gets a go at playing them. So, I think it’s just credit to her as a character that people want to see her in multiple iterations. I’m excited.”

Robbie’s comments could be interpreted as the two-time Academy Award nominee drawing a line under her tenure as the cult favorite antihero, but with her buddy Gunn running the show and her love for Harley remaining as undying as ever, we’d be inclined to believe she’ll be back on our screens as the Joker’s former beau eventually.