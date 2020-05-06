Marvel Reportedly Plans To Adapt A Fan Favorite Spider-Man Comic Book Arc

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe exactly four years ago today when Captain America: Civil War hit theaters, and since then the rebooted web-slinger has already been established as one of the long-running franchise’s marquee characters after going on to star in two solo adventures and the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame double-header.

Production on Spider-Man 3 may have been delayed due to ongoing effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, with Peter Parker now not due to be seen on our screens again until November 2021, but Marvel Studios are well-known for playing the long game when it comes to their major characters, and we’ve now heard that plans are already being put in place for his fifth and sixth standalone movies.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us about the live-action remakes of Bambi and Robin Hood months before the Mouse House made the official announcement for either – the fifth installment will reportedly lay the foundations for an adaptation of the fan favorite Superior Spider-Man arc, which will then act as the major plot thread of Spider-Man 6.

For those unfamiliar with the comic book lore, Superior Spider-Man features the death of Peter Parker, with Doctor Octopus transferring his consciousness to his foe’s body and assuming the role of your friendly neighborhood superhero, repenting for his previous life of villainy in the process. The decision proved to be hugely controversial at the time, but ultimately resulted in a big boost in sales.

We’ve already heard rumors that Doc Ock could be set for his introduction into the franchise, but quite how the story could be adapted to fit the established MCU template is anybody’s guess. That being said, Marvel Studios have been known to take certain elements from famous comic book runs and refit them as part of the movies, only loosely adapting the arc in the process. We imagine that this would be the case here as well, with only certain elements of the arc being adapted. So, in theory, it could certainly work.

In any case, with multiple solo movies in development, rumors of both cameos and a full-blown battle against the Sinister Six in the catchily-titled SPUoMC and now the possibility of being killed and having his identity stolen, it appears as though Spider-Man is going to have his hands full on the big screen over the next few years.