Marvel Reportedly Wants [SPOILERS] To Cameo In Captain America 4

The announcement that Anthony Mackie would be getting his own solo Captain America movie hardly came as a surprise, but nobody was expecting the news to break just hours after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had seen Sam Wilson suit up in his snazzy superhero costume for the first time.

Kevin Feige is definitely going to have to hire a lot of new staff to keep an eye on things, looking at the sheer volume of content that the world’s biggest franchise is juggling simultaneously. Incredibly, Mackie’s Captain America blockbuster is the 26th project in development at Marvel Studios, with the company’s future output ranging from Black Widow‘s upcoming July release to freshly-announced Disney Plus Hawkeye spinoff series Echo.

That means there are going to be more crossovers and brand synergy than ever before, especially with so many new faces set for their debuts, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was in the works long before it was confirmed – that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is already being floated as a possible candidate to show up in the star-spangled shield thrower’s fourth solo adventure.

It would make sense, too, seeing as Carol Danvers is widely expected to lead the next iteration of the Avengers, taking over from Steve Rogers who has since bestowed his title to Sam, and we haven’t seen Captain Marvel interact with a huge number of present day MCU heroes yet after she was largely sidelined for Avengers: Endgame. Larson’s solo sequel arrives in November 2022 as well and is set to have a heavy cosmic element, in which she’ll somewhat fittingly be battling against at least one of Sam’s ‘Big Three’; namely wizards, robots or aliens.