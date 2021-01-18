Marvel Reportedly Wants To Team Up Deadpool, Spider-Man And Daredevil

Trying to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the endless churn of speculation swirling around the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become even more difficult than usual since the world’s biggest franchise announced that the idea of alternate realities and branching timelines were set to become a major storytelling device throughout the entirety of Phase Four.

For instance, Deadpool 3 only hired writers in November and wasn’t confirmed as MCU canon until earlier this month, but the Merc with a Mouth had already been linked to every project under the sun before that. Meanwhile, so far, the only returning character from the extended Spider-Verse to be officially confirmed for Jon Watts’ web-slinging threequel is Jamie Foxx’s Electro, but everyone to have played a decent-sized role in a previous Spider-Man movie has found themselves the subject of rumors that they’re wanted, in talks or signed on.

Similarly, Kevin Feige admitted the door was still very much open for Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to continue on as an MCU character, but there’ve been reports making the rounds that he’s already shot his scenes for Spider-Man 3. The point is, literally anything can happen these days, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker would appear in The Mandalorian well before Mark Hamill broke the internet – that those three aforementioned names are being eyed for a team-up in a future Spider-Man film.

It wouldn’t be too difficult to pull some narrative strings in order to make it happen, of course, with Peter Parker and Daredevil well established as residents of New York City, while Deadpool’s irreverent nature means he can show up wherever he damn well pleases. It might not occur for a while yet, but crossovers are looking to become a more important part of the MCU than ever as the multiverse rewrites the possibilities and we’re told that Marvel definitely wants to have the three aforementioned heroes team up at some point.