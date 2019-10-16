Marvel’s Massive MCU Infinity Saga 4K Blu-Ray Box Set Is Back

As fans gear up for the next phase in the MCU, they’ll soon be looking to relive all of the previous installments in their entirety. Thankfully, then, the all-inclusive, highly-anticipated Infinity Saga 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set is currently back on Best Buy’s website and now available to pre-order.

The exact details of what will be included aside from all 23 movies are still under wraps, but the package will come with an exclusive Matt Ferguson lithograph, a Kevin Feige letter that might potentially be autographed, 23 Blu-ray art cases and an exclusive bonus disk that “includes never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes, and more.”

At the moment, customers can only pre-order the box set from Best Buy for a whopping $549.99. The release date is slated for mid-November, just in time for the holidays, and as of the time of this writing, all of the pre-orders are sold out. Once they’re fully stocked again, though, those who are interested should put their money down as soon as possible if they hope to secure what’ll no doubt be a hot item this Christmas.

While $550 might seem like a lot to spend, the individual movies cost close to $30 each, so you’ll actually save money by just getting them all together. Additionally, the special features that they come with can’t be found anywhere else and are sure to include some goodies that MCU fans won’t want to miss.

Though it may be sold out for the moment, that surely won’t last long and with The Infinity Saga 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set arriving on store shelves on November 15th, hopefully Marvel will soon pull back the lid a bit more on those bonus features and let us know exactly what we can expect from them. Until then, though, be sure to tell us if you’ll be picking it up by dropping a comment down below.