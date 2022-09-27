In the Marvel Universe, there are many relationships between the characters, heroes falling in love with other heroes, villains and heroes getting together, witches and artificial intelligence synthezoids, the list goes on. The OG and longest-lasting couple of the Marvel comics is Reed Richards and Susan Storm, aka. Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. That does not mean however that there weren’t temptations, and judging by these photos of Namor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans think Mr. Fantastic had better watch his back.

In the comics Susan Storm and Reed Richards have one of the more stable relationships of the many heroes, getting married, having children, and remaining together since their debut in 1961. Of course, they have had their ups and downs, splitting up and getting back together on a few occasions (to keep the drama juicy of course) but one person that has gotten in their way countless times is none other than the Sub-Mariner himself, Namor. Earth-616’s Namor has quite the crush on Susan, and the feeling is just a little mutual, and though Susan doesn’t cheat on Reed exactly, let’s just say the man has a reason to be wary of the sea-dwelling prince.

Mr. Fantastic has already been seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place) playing Earth-838’s Reed Richards, though it is not confirmed he will return to the role. Susan Storm will also become a part of the MCU soon, with fans hoping Krasinki’s real-life wife, Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train, A Quiet Place), will be joining him as his on-screen wife in 2024’s Fantastic Four. Namor, however, will be arriving imminently playing the main antagonist in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. Played by handsome Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, the MCU has changed the origin from Atlantis to Talocan, inspired by Mesoamerican culture.

Recently released pictures of Huerta as the exceedingly attractive Namor have led fans to joke that they can 100 percent understand why Susan Storm might be tempted to jump ship and dive straight for the underwater mutant.

This Twitter user wanted to give Mr. Fantastic a quick heads up.

reed richards your marriage is in danger pic.twitter.com/DKXkY6eOi5 — alex (@alex_abads) September 26, 2022

One user added a comic book image to demonstrate just how dangerous Namor really is when it comes the couple’s marriage.

Reed Richards is shaking internally rn pic.twitter.com/lhEPd79GG7 — Z ⚡ (@SnapzEnt) September 26, 2022

Many think that Reed Richards should just gracefully bow out in the face of Namor’s… well face.

Reed Richards better just give up his wife it's over no competing with Namor #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/hkuxBV6jG2 — Matty McFly She-hulk era (@MoonstarGarth) September 26, 2022

Even the Mr. Fantastic stans are conflicted.

look I’m a hardcore Reed Richards fanboy but even I’d understand if Sue hit this https://t.co/PsjSBUfhPh — Scott Free (@misterscottfree) September 26, 2022

We can’t imagine how the actor portraying Richards must feel right now.

This Twitter user believes Reed Richards isn’t the only husband that should be worried.

Seriously, I’m just going to pretend this movie doesn’t exist when it drops. I can’t take my wife to see this man on a giant screen. I’m not stupid. pic.twitter.com/VHPYbADB0x — Caleb Dume (but with an ñ) (@pfunk1130) September 26, 2022

And for this person, the fact that this subject is trending right now is a hoot.

Looking up why Reed Richards is trending is a glorious laugh. — Austin Shinn (@untitleduser) September 26, 2022

Hey, it may bring about one hell of a fight scene.

Reed Richards better know how to fight. pic.twitter.com/H6zzCPN0ug — greyson (@ReytheBison) September 27, 2022

Though fans have been desperate to get a glimpse at who will be playing the Fantastic Four heroes, perhaps Reed Richards actor is happy to wait a little longer until all this dies down.

You can see more of the glorious Namor in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will be released in theatres on Nov. 11.