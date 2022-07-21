MCU supporters not sold on ‘X-Men’ reboot going by ‘The Mutants’

Having been the subjects of no less than 13 feature films in the space of 20 years, comic book readers, casual audiences, and cinema fans in general are all fully aware of who the X-Men are and what they do.

Over the course of the various sequels, reboots, prequels, and spinoffs, the franchise hauled in over $6 billion at the box office to go down as one of the most commercially successful properties in Hollywood history. Following Disney’s purchase of Fox, the rights fell into the lap of Kevin Feige and his Marvel Cinematic Universe, but is he seeking to reinvent the wheel?

Some fans have been holding out hope that something relating to the X-Men was forthcoming at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel this Saturday, but a recent report indicates that the biggest and most explosive of bombshells may be saved for Disney’s in-house D23 instead. Not only that, but the project was listed as The Mutants, which has naturally gotten the fandom talking.

But what if The Mutants is not an X-Men movie? https://t.co/qiQ8t064CO — Charles I Don't Know About Trailers Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) July 20, 2022

If anyone’s upset about The Mutants not being called “X-Men”, know this: We can’t have an X-Men film because the X-Men don’t exist yet. The X-Men don’t exist yet because the Mutants don’t exist yet. We didn’t get to an Avengers movie before the team was established. — Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) July 21, 2022

When I hear the title “The Mutants”, I picture an a film structured like Pulp Fiction where it’s a series of stories that follows a different fraction of the mutant realm (the Hellfire club, Brotherhood, X-Men, etc) & then it all collides together in the third act — Lunwi (@Lunwi88) July 20, 2022

Would not be surprised if The Mutants is the history of Mutant-kind told through the eyes of Charles Xavier. Just me speculating though. — the watcher (@thewatcher_2099) July 20, 2022

So The Mutants is actually happening, nice. I Don’t think it an x-men tho, probably a movie meant for world building. Mutants are a huge deal so making a movie about the entire race makes sense. pic.twitter.com/1njcnnb1Yy — Hernandy (🐔 Blocker Era) (@Pollos_Hernandy) July 20, 2022

So many iconic comic titles and they going with basic ass “the mutants” …. https://t.co/WKRbpc997t — in Jean Grey era again/Deedee DAY (@blkcomictwit) July 20, 2022

If 'The Mutants' are going for a scale like HoX/PoX, not so much the timelines but stressing that mutant history is way bigger than just the X-Men, then I'm all for it — (INSERT BLACK CHARACTER) Deserves Better (@GL2814_3) July 20, 2022

It was disgusting to see the humans of Earth cheering at mutants having faced yet another mass murder. All I gotta say is The Mutants better pay The Eternals and humans back in blood. — Arakki Thottie (@BlckBolex) July 21, 2022

While there’s nothing wrong with a standalone MCU offering titled The Mutants helping introduce the superpowered outsiders into the mythology, longtime supporters of the shared saga are going to be very quick to voice their displeasure if it turns out to be an X-Men movie in everything but name.

Any core/iconic/well-known members of the team, a certain mutton-chopped killing machine, or a dude in a hoverchair are the building blocks of an X-Men reboot, so calling it something else is only going to open the door to even more criticism of the MCU’s recent output, something Feige will be keen to avoid as the polarizing Phase Four continues.