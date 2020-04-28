Secret Wars Movie Will Reportedly Bring Back Some Of The Original Avengers

It isn’t exactly a secret that we haven’t seen the last of the Avengers, although the events of Endgame certainly seem to indicate that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are set for an extended hiatus, most likely until the culmination of Phase Five at the very earliest. In the meantime, Marvel Studios’ plan is to expand their universe significantly, with a whole host of new heroes on their way to both the big screen and Disney Plus, making the roster of potential candidates deeper than ever.

With the Avengers movies being the four highest-grossing installments in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, made up of the biggest film in history and four of the all-time top eleven, there’s no chance that the studio is going to leave billions of dollars in revenue on the table for too long, especially with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four on the horizon to give fans the interactions between characters that remained a pipe-dream for years before Disney completed their takeover of Fox.

Of course, Kevin Feige has years to plan the next outing for the Avengers, and while all sorts of potential storylines and villains have been rumored already, we’ve now heard that Marvel are planning to both adapt one of their most iconic comic book arcs and bring back several familiar faces in the process. Yes, there’s a Secret Wars movie brewing in early development and given that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to open the doors to having alternate realities exist in the franchise, several of the original Avengers will appear in the film as the studio’s extensive band of heroes and villains face off on Battleworld.

Of course, given that Secret Wars deals with the multiverse, some of these would be different versions of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and not the ones from the main universe. Which means that technically, anyone can return – even if they’ve died already. And while we haven’t been able to confirm who exactly might be back, our sources – the same ones who said Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk shows were coming to D+, and Ahsoka will be in The Mandalorian season 2 – tell us that Marvel definitely wants to use the film to bring back a few of the OG Avengers.

Secret Wars is obviously something that fans have always wanted to see on the big screen and the Russo brothers have even admitted that it would be the only project that could convince them to return to the MCU. Not to mention that the prospect of using the multiverse to gather together an all-star line up of old and new faces would certainly guarantee that the next epic team-up film had a real chance of troubling Endgame’s box office record.