With Godzilla vs. Kong having made a strong impression on audiences, it’s perhaps no surprise that Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular stars in the world right now. The British actress currently sits in fourth place on IMDb’s list of top celebrities, with Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, and Paul Ritter ahead of her. Why, then, is Brown in particular standing out at the moment, and what does she have coming up next?

Well, as previously mentioned, her turn in Godzilla vs Kong is part of a blockbuster that’s benefited from the exposure caused by the limited number of big studio pictures available in 2021. In addition, she enjoyed considerable success in 2020 as the star and producer of Enola Holmes for Netflix, with the streamer reportedly keen to tie her down to an exclusive deal.

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given her currency in Hollywood and the wider entertainment industry, talk of Brown being in contact with DC and Marvel about future projects is plausible, and she’s been linked to everything from Batgirl to the Fantastic Four reboot, to name a few titles. There may also be a new MonsterVerse instalment on the horizon, which would see her continue a role initiated by Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Other scheduled films, meanwhile, include The Thing About Jellyfish, The Girls I’ve Been, fantasy picture Damsel, and the Russo brothers’ The Electric State.

In this context, it’s sometimes hard to believe Millie Bobby Brown is just seventeen, and that it’s only been five years since she achieved widespread fame with Stranger Things. The latter series should hopefully be returning to Netflix before too long, as will at least some of Brown’s many productions that are at various stages of completion. As a result, we’d expect her to stay in the upper reaches of IMDb’s STARmeter for an extended period of time, with her career showing no signs of slowing down.