Negasonic Teenage Warhead Unlikely To Return For Deadpool 3

Last week, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in the works over at Marvel Studios. As you no doubt know, this will be the first leading project for the Merc with the Mouth to be produced by the Mouse House following their merger with 20th Century Fox. Unlike what’s expected to happen with the X-Men reboot, though, Disney will continue what Fox started by bringing back Reynolds as Wade Wilson. However, it’s unclear which supporting characters will also make the jump.

According to sources close to WGTC though – the same ones who told us Deadpool 3 was in development months ago, before Reynolds confirmed it last week – Marvel mostly wants DP3 to be a fresh start for the franchise, so despite Ryan’s involvement, much of the supporting cast of the previous movies likely won’t be back.

For one, Weasel is definitely out. While originally we heard that they might just recast the part and get rid of T.J. Miller, we’re now hearing that they’ve decided not to include the character at all. And what’s more is that we’ve also been told that Brianna Hildebrand isn’t expected to return, despite Negasonic Teenage Warhead being a fan favorite of the first two films.

As for Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa, the love of Wade’s life, sources say that if she returned she’d only have a brief cameo, though it’s still unclear if she’ll be seen at all. In contrast, both Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin – the latter already part of the MCU family as Thanos – have teased they could reprise their roles as Domino and Cable under Marvel and as we reported a while back, we’ve been told that right now, the plan is still to bring them both back for more.

Of course, there’s also been some concern behind the scenes about whether to make DP3 R-rated or not, something that Reynolds is allegedly pushing for but hasn’t been able to secure. And as for when it could reach cinemas, the current thinking is that filming might start in late 2020 or 2021 so that the pic fills Marvel’s October 2022 release slot. But that’s far from confirmed at this stage. All we know for sure right now is that Deadpool 3 is coming and it’ll presumably feature some big changes from the Fox films.